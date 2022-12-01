NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 74,186 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,186 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 204.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 721,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after buying an additional 484,465 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,221,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

