NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 5,329 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

NOW opened at $414.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $679.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.51, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.