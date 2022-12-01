NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 6,323 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in NRG Energy by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.91 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

