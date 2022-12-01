NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 794 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,847,000 after acquiring an additional 142,479 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 316.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 254,631 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 555,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

