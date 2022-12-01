NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 163,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,126,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219,634 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 340,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 210,146 shares during the period.

NYSE ALSN opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

