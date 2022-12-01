NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Landstar System worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.55.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $172.98 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Landstar System



Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

