NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 822.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,205 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.