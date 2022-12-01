NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $357.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.