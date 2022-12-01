NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 934.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,508 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.0 %

About British American Tobacco

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.