NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp increased its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Progressive by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 490.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

