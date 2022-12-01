NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 28,976 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,976 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95.

