NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 118,673 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 118,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.83 per share, for a total transaction of 1,641,247.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,825,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately 25,246,374.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 14.02 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 11.06 and a 12-month high of 17.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 14.69.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $256,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $198,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $678,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $467,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

