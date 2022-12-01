Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $608,000.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.00.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $1,261,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 62.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

