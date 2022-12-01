Next Level Private LLC Buys New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,820,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 295,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.3% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 51,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

