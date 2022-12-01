Next Level Private LLC Invests $399,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after purchasing an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 322,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $264.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $264.95.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

