Next Level Private LLC Invests $88,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

