Next Level Private LLC Purchases Shares of 2,337 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,528,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $156.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.