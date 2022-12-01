Next Level Private LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,323,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $148.61 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.04.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

