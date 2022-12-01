Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average of $172.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The stock has a market cap of $255.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

