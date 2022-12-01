Next Level Private LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Next Level Private LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.32.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $183.31 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $354.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.06 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

