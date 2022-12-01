NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 239,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,037,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,463,000 after acquiring an additional 424,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 149.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 112,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,993. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.