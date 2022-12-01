Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 1,195 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE CAH opened at $80.17 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

