Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 2,292 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

