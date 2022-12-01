Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $201,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 825 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $286.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.91. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

