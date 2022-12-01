Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.44.

SPGI stock opened at $352.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.64 and a 200-day moving average of $342.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

