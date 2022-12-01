Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,250 ($26.92) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.