Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.19. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

