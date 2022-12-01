Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Booking Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,079.45 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,820.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,914.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.
Booking Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booking (BKNG)
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.