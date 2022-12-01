Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,079.45 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,820.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,914.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.