Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 221 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after buying an additional 459,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,030,000 after buying an additional 435,195 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $126.12 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.17.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Bank of America lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

