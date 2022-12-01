Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NHNKY remained flat at $11.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.24.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

