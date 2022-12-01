Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nihon Kohden Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NHNKY remained flat at $11.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.24.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nihon Kohden (NHNKY)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.