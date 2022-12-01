Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Update

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nilfisk Holding A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Nilfisk Holding A/S stock remained flat at $33.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
About Nilfisk Holding A/S
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nilfisk Holding A/S (NLFKF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.