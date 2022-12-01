Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,136,837 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136,837 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.91% of GFL Environmental worth $165,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GFL Environmental by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $5,160,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 93.3% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 185,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $4,644,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,252,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,858,000 after buying an additional 431,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

