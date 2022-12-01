Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,593 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $133,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.08. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

