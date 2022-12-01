Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 19,426 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lear were worth $115,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 39,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.79%.

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

