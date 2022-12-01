Nordea Investment Management AB Has $216.91 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in State Street were worth $216,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.