Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,275,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,573 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of Kraft Heinz worth $124,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

