Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of ServiceNow worth $196,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock worth $7,322,840. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $414.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 420.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $679.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

