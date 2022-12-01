Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 3.62% of Sensient Technologies worth $119,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

