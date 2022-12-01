Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 51,170 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $102,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney Profile

DIS stock opened at $98.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

