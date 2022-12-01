Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 9,340 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.41% of Cintas worth $151,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Cintas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cintas by 59.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 2.5 %

Cintas stock opened at $461.78 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $463.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

