Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.62.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NSC opened at $256.50 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

