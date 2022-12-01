Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after purchasing an additional 248,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

