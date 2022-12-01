NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) CFO Purchases $18,134.07 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 16,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $18,134.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,178.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %
NRXP opened at $1.44 on Thursday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.