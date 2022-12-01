NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) CFO Purchases $18,134.07 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 16,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $18,134.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,178.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

NRXP opened at $1.44 on Thursday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

