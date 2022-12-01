Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.66. 53,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 759,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 208.11%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,134,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 133.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

