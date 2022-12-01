Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.31

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $11.05. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 332,126 shares traded.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 200.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

