Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.31

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZGet Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $11.05. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 332,126 shares traded.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 200.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

