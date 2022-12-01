Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.31

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $11.05. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 332,126 shares traded.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
