NXM (NXM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,326.35

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. NXM has a market capitalization of $274.30 million and approximately $14,326.35 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $41.60 or 0.00245285 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,958.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010664 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040417 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003716 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.99878368 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,464.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.