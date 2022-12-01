NXM Price Reaches $41.44 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. One NXM token can now be purchased for $41.44 or 0.00244266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $273.26 million and approximately $1,821.12 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,966.71 or 1.00007474 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010650 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003719 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.99878368 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,464.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

