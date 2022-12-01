Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 1.74 and last traded at 1.74. Approximately 31,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,918,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.82.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

