Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 1.74 and last traded at 1.74. Approximately 31,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,918,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.63.
OTLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.15.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
