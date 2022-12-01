OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

OGE opened at $40.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

