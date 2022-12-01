Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Okta Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $244.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Okta by 24.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Okta by 48.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Okta by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

